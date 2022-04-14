CSPD notifies community about ‘Sexually Violent Predator’

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is announcing the supervised release of a sexually violent predator.

According to CSPD, Eldon Lynn McFarlin will be on supervised release, parole, and has moved to an address in the Colorado Springs Police Department’s jurisdiction. McFarlin is a sex offender whose past behavior has led him to be labeled a “Sexually Violent Predator” (SVP) by the court. Accordingly, the Colorado Springs Police Department has made “community notification” as required by law and undertaken the following tasks, among others:

Notified the Division of Criminal Justice’s Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) Notification Team.

Reviewed and confirmed McFarlin’s residence, employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.

Made notifications to neighbors and businesses deemed to be in the immediate area.

Briefed patrol personnel on McFarlin’s status, history, appearance, residence, employment and vehicles.

Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Provided an online video that describes the SVP community notification process, SVP information and additional resources for the community.

Online SVP Community Notification video at: www.coloradosprings.gov . Click on Public Safety then click on Police.

Police say McFarlin was convicted of Sexual Assault on a Child in El Paso County Colorado in 2016 and of Failure to Register as Sex Offender in El Paso County in 2011 and 2014.

McFarlin is registered at 1231 South Nevada Ave #119 in Colorado Springs. He is described as being a white male, 30 years old, 5’09” tall, 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, McFarlin is one of 19 “Sexually Violent Predators” currently registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department who reside in this community. The Colorado Springs Police Department takes his presence in our community very seriously and is intent on insuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner and that our citizens remain safe and aware.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this Community Notification process can contact Detective Rob Meredith of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7665.

