Saint Bernard Parish, LA

Alabama woman wanted for armed robbery in St. Bernard Parish

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for an Alabama woman wanted in connection with an armed robbery. The incident happened at a home in eastern St. Bernard Parish on April 9,...

Teresa
2d ago

Both need to be held accountable for their actions no sympathy for either one of them,both were most likely on DRUGS.🙄🙄🙄👍👍👍

