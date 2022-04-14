Alabama woman wanted for armed robbery in St. Bernard Parish

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a woman in connection with an armed robbery. Authorities state that on March 16 at approximately 12:27 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of North Union Street for a robbery with a weapon that had just occurred. Police were able to get a description of the suspect and on March 17 at approximately 3:25 p.m., observed the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Marcella Crumpler, in the area of West 3rd and Hawley Streets. When police attempted to make contact with Crumpler, she fled on foot. Police quickly took her into custody without incident and after further investigation, recovered a stun gun that was used in the robbery. It was learned that Crumpler had several outstanding warrants for her arrest.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 24 DAYS AGO