Room temperature Busch Light is the best way to drink it. Yes, you read that right. A friend of mine was visiting my house the other day and was shocked to see a case of Busch Light sitting on the ground next to my refrigerator. He asked why I didn't put them in the fridge and the answer was a simple one--I like them at room temperature. Unless you have your heat on to 100 degrees, they really don't get that warm. Keep in mind, I am saying room temperature, I'm not saying warm beer. That's gross.

2 DAYS AGO