It’s finally here. The time has come for the Milwaukee Bucks to defend their crown, and there are many viable contenders looking to take the throne, such as the Celtics, Suns, Nets, and Heat, just to name a few. But the Bucks cannot afford to look ahead to tougher opponents, as the Chicago Bulls are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, and hungry to prove themselves as contenders in the Eastern Conference. Here are three things the Bucks must do to defeat the Bulls and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 35 MINUTES AGO