A video of Plymouth’s new Conservative council leader Richard Bingley has emerged in which he appears to suggest people should not worry about the climate crisis and whether the world is still liveable or not in the next half century.Speaking to former UKIP mayoral candidate Peter Whittle in June 2020, Councillor Bingley, who became Plymouth council leader last month, suggested in the video that people should adapt to "living in barren, sandy landscapes".The video, made by the YouTube channel of right wing think tank The New Culture Forum, has also been posted on the website of climate denial group Net...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO