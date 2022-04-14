ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP In Opposition Of Newsom’s Inmate Early Release Proposal

By B.J. Hansen
mymotherlode.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonora, CA — All of California’s Republican Senate and Assembly members have signed a letter sent to Governor Gavin Newsom opposing his proposal to notably increase the amount of time inmates could cut from their sentences for...

