Florida State

Florida State Rep. Sabatini Pushes For Constitutional Carry Special Session

By News Service Of Florida
 2 days ago
Florida State Rep. Anthony Sabatini

Florida State Rep. Anthony Sabatini wants backing from lawmakers to hold a special legislative session about a constitutional carry gun proposal.

Sabatini, a Howey-in-the-Hills Republican who is running for Congress, made the request Wednesday, two days after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that will allow people in Georgia to carry concealed handguns without first getting licenses from the state.

Sabatini, who has frequently clashed with legislative leaders, has proposed constitutional carry bills in recent years, but they have not moved forward. Sabatini is trying to use a process of polling lawmakers to force a special session on the issue.

Under state law, Sabatini would have to get 20 percent of the Legislature, or 32 members, to file letters of support for a special session with the Department of State.

If the 20 percent mark is reached, the department would have seven days to poll lawmakers.

A session would be held if it is supported by three-fifths of the House and three-fifths of the Senate. Sabatini is the second Republican lawmaker trying to use the process to go around leaders to spur a special session.

Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, has been awaiting an announcement from the Department of State on his request for lawmakers to be polled about a special session on property insurance.

Brandes dropped off more than the required 32 letters of support on Monday. Lawmakers will begin a special session Tuesday on congressional redistricting, but the insurance and gun issues are not included.

Tampa, FL
