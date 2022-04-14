Thousands without power, trees and power lines down during Wednesday storm

Severe storms downed trees and powerlines while knocking out power to over 6,700 customers in Montgomery County, sparing Middle Tennessee from tornadic activity Wednesday night.

Meteorologists warned the main threat would be damaging wind gusts but didn't rule out the possibility of a tornado. In Montgomery County, wind gusts reached 53 mph on Wednesday evening, according to NWS meteorologist Josh Barnwell.

A serve thunderstorm warning was issued Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., ending at 6:15. The county was placed under a tornado watch at about 5 p.m. and canceled two hours later.

Barnwell mentioned that one house was damaged by a large tree in Clarksville, stating many reports of large trees and power lines down in the St. Bethlehem area.

At 6 p.m., CDE Lightband tweeted that the power outage affected around 6,700 customers. The majority of those outages were from the Dunbar Cave substation area, according to Lindsey Pease, community affairs coordinator for CDE Lightband.

"Crews and engineers are working as quickly and safely as possible to get power restored," said in a tweet from CDE. Within an hour, the county was down to 1,100 outages.

All power was restored by 10 p.m., according to Pease.

A flood watch lasted through 1 a.m., Thursday for Montgomery and surrounding counties as well.

Thursday: Sunny. High: 65; Low: Mostly clear, 42

Friday: Mostly sunny during the day, with a 50% chance of showers at night. High: 74; Low: 52

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 67, Low: 41.

Alexis Clark can be reached at aclark@gannett.com.