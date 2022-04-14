Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan, Queen and More Added to National Recording Registry

They say that opposites attract, and musicians are no exception to the law of attraction. As a matter of fact, some of the best music has emerged from the fusion of different genres and styles. With just the right amount of differences and at a point of perfect convergence, artists who seem entirely incompatible can create something beautiful. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up a few of these collaborations—the musical collaborations that shouldn’t have worked but did.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO