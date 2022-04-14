ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Indy printing company expands to Terre Haute

By Alex Brown
WISH-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based commercial printing company is adding to its footprint with a new facility in Terre Haute. EZ Mailing LLC has invested nearly $2 million to open the new location, which does...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Indy print services provider announces layoffs

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based printing services company has laid off 114 employees. In a notice to the state, Little Raymond’s Print Shop says the layoffs are due to “unforeseen business circumstances.”. Little Raymond’s provides screen printing, embroidery, direct to garment printing, and customization services,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Chamber and Launch Terre Haute announce staffing moves

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Launch Terre Haute is announcing changes the organization says will create better support for local entrepreneurs, growing start-up businesses, and the general business community. Jessica Cox will take the new role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Launch and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce. She...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

CVS on Poplar in Terre Haute to close April 1

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One CVS location in Terre Haute was listed among 300 stores closing in the spring of 2022. “To most effectively serve our customers and deploy our colleagues to where they are most needed in the community, our pharmacy at 905 Poplar Street is closing on Friday, April 1,” a CVS representative told MyWabashValley.com.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Terre Haute, IN
Business
City
Lafayette, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Business
KISS 106

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

3 caught in Whitestown Verizon armed robbery

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two young men and a juvenile are under arrest after police said they robbed a Whitestown Verizon store at gunpoint Tuesday and fled into Indianapolis with police on their tail. Antwuan Morris, 22; Donte Woodard, 21, and an unidentified 17-year-old all face felony charges of robbery, theft, intimidation and pointing a firearm, […]
WHITESTOWN, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Bennett
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana contractor arrested; paid $19K and failed to do work

BICKNELL, Ind. — A southern Indiana contractor has been arrested and charged with theft after being paid nearly $20,000 by a Vincennes homeowner and failing to make the agreed-upon repairs. Jesse Pace, 48, of Bicknell is charged with Level 6 felony theft and was arrested on Tuesday by Indian State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s […]
BICKNELL, IN
1440 WROK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL
WLKY.com

Walmart closing a Louisville location that is 'underperforming'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents of southwest Louisville are losing a place to buy groceries. Walmart plans to close its supercenter on Raggard Road, which is in Pleasure Ridge Park. "Our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#Ez Mailing Llc#City Press#Haywood Printing
FOX59

Indianapolis woman captures fox family on backyard camera

INDIANAPOLIS — Less than 2,000 feet from I-465, an Indianapolis woman is enjoying her little patch of nature. Cindy Kelly says she has seen animals ranging from squirrels to coyotes behind her Nora home. She has put up a Ring camera in the backyard to capture some of these going-ons. “We both have Ring cameras, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Body found in White River near Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a body was found near the Indianapolis Zoo Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to a death investigation around noon near White River Parkway and Michigan Street. Indianapolis firefighters used a boat to get to the body, which was partially submerged in water. The Marion...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Indiana?

Camping is a popular activity for many families and individuals in Indiana. It's nice to pack up the RV or camper and get away from all the noise of the city and just relax for a couple of days with nothing but the sounds of nature surrounding you. While some choose the more rustic route with a tent, a sleeping bag, and the bare essentials, others prefer bringing several of the comforts of home with them including a camper or RV that's basically a home on wheels, featuring recliners, TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems, and more. With home prices seemingly getting higher and higher all the time, it would actually be cheaper just to buy some property and park an RV on it. The question is, can you do that legally in Indiana? The answer isn't a simple "yes" or "no."
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
FOX59

Holcomb gives timeline of $125 Indiana tax refund payments

INDIANAPOLIS – An estimated 4.3 million Hoosiers will get something extra in their bank accounts this summer. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Hoosiers should start receiving their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund “in the coming weeks.” The governor said the money is effectively a 12% cut in the average Hoosier’s annual income tax liability. Approximately $545 million […]
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

See Inside Abandoned Indiana Hospital Before Its Demolished

There's something about abandoned places that fascinate me. I'm not really sure why, I think it's just so interesting to see what got left behind. It's almost like the abandoned places, and what was left behind can kind of tell its own story. It's also so weird to see a place that was once so full of life, be so empty and broken down. It is definitely a stark reminder that nothing in life is permanent.
INDIANA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio girl Id’d as body found in Indiana in 1992

Authorities have identified a female’s body found dumped along a central Indiana highway in 1992 as that of a Toledo, Ohio, girl who was 17 when she died. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that DNA technology had identified the body as that of Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr., who was the youngest of eight […]
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy