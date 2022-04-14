Car catches fire near Rutledge-Wilson Farm: GALLERY

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Earlier this morning, drivers noticed a car on fire near West Bypass and Farm Road 146.

The Brookline Fire Department responded to the fire and was able to put the fire out quickly. According to the Fire Department, it was a two-vehicle accident and all the occupants were able to get out of the car before it caught fire.

Those involved only received minor injuries and went to a local hospital to have their injuries examined.















