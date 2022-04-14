Watch & listen: Explosion sounds in Colbert County as TVA implodes steam plant

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Residents in Colbert County woke up to a different kind of alarm on Thursday morning, one with a little more rumble.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) imploded units one through four at the Colbert Fossil Plant in Tuscumbia around 8 a.m.

Video courtesy of the Tennessee Valley Authority

The (loud) planned implosion was part of the continuing demolition at the old steam plant site.

Scott Fielder, media relations coordinator for TVA, says this is part of the $43 million initiative to clear the Tuscumbia site for future development and cleaner energy.

Demolition at the site began in November 2019, and the stacks were imploded in August 2021. The large powerhouse structure is what we took down today.

According to Fielder, the debris will be recycled – all 50,000 gross tons so far.

“Our goal is to recycle about 97% of the materials at the plant,” said Fielder. “So far we have accomplished a lot of work.”

He was also proud to mention that TVA has had no workplace injuries during the project’s 390,000 house of work time.

Fielder says TVA has retired six coal plants in the past decade, which reduced the amount of energy produced by coal to about 14%. The utility says it could retire its entire coal fleet by 2035 – pending necessary reviews and approvals.

Colbert is one of five coal-fired assets TVA has toppled since 2017.

Fielder says TVA has reduced carbon emissions by more than 60% compared to 2005 levels, when it generated 57% of its electricity with coal.

The utility plans to reduce its emission levels to 70% by 2030, with a path to 80% by 2035 and target net-zero emission generation by 2050.

TVA plans to add 10,000 megawatts of new solar by 2035.

