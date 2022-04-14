ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

Delaware County Undersheriff retires

By Emily Venuti
 2 days ago

DELHI, NY (WIVT) – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the retirement of its Undersheriff, Timothy Buckley.

Buckley’s retirement will take effect on May 21st, with Sergeant Kim Smith stepping in on May 22nd.

Buckley was appointed as Deputy Sheriff at the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office in 1998, where he also served as a School Resource Officer. After that, he joined the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office part time and transitioned to full time in 2000.

Throughout his time with the Sheriff’s Office, he was promoted through the ranks and held positions such as Investigator and Lieutenant. He was appointed Undersheriff in 2018.

“I have very much enjoyed my career and will miss all my friends and colleagues that I have had the pleasure of working with through the years.   I feel I am leaving the Sheriff’s Office in great hands and I am proud of what the Office has become over the years.   I want to thank Sheriff DuMond for being such a great leader and even better friend.  I am looking forward to retirement and being home with my wife, Sandi, and our dogs in sunny California and no longer having to deal with snow!” says Buckley on his retirement.

