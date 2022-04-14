ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, NY

MacKenzie-Childs Artisan Craft Festival coming to the Finger Lakes this fall

By Tim Fox
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSYR-TV) — MacKenzie-Childs will host some 150 hand-selected artisans for the first MacKenzie-Childs Artisan Craft Festival. It’ll be held the weekend of September 30 – October 2 on the grounds of the company’s farm in Aurora,...

