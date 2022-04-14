L.A. sheriff’s deputies might be pulled from patrolling Metro stations

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Wednesday said deputies might be pulled from patrolling the Metro system if the agency doesn’t get complete control over security on the transit system.

Under a current contract, the Sheriff’s Department shares Metro law enforcement responsibilities with the Long Beach Police Department and the Los Angeles Police Department, which patrols a majority of the system.

Villanueva put in a bid for “the complete Metro Board contract to provide comprehensive law enforcement and public safety services to the entire Bus and railway system.”

“Effective July 1, 2022, LASD will redeploy our personnel to other critical public safety needs, absent a commitment by the Metro Board upon expiration of the contract,” the sheriff said.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 14, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.