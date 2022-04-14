ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

L.A. sheriff’s deputies might be pulled from patrolling Metro stations

By Ellina Abovian
KTLA
 3 days ago

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Wednesday said deputies might be pulled from patrolling the Metro system if the agency doesn’t get complete control over security on the transit system.

Under a current contract, the Sheriff’s Department shares Metro law enforcement responsibilities with the Long Beach Police Department and the Los Angeles Police Department, which patrols a majority of the system.

Villanueva put in a bid for “the complete Metro Board contract to provide comprehensive law enforcement and public safety services to the entire Bus and railway system.”

“Effective July 1, 2022, LASD will redeploy our personnel to other critical public safety needs, absent a commitment by the Metro Board upon expiration of the contract,” the sheriff said.

