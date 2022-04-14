Entries needs for Cinco de Mayo Parade

A new, colorful celebration will be coming to downtown Moline in October. Dia de los Muertos (or 'day of the dead' in Spanish) is a traditional cultural celebration around the time of Halloween but it is not the Mexican equivalent of the holiday. The parade will be on Saturday, October 22. Dia de los Muertos is actually on Nov. 1-2. It's a colorful, lively celebration to welcome back those who died. In folklore, the dead awaken around the time of Nov. 1-2 to celebrate with their living loved ones. There's food, dancing, music, as the souls of the deceased are treated as honored guests by their family and friends.

MOLINE, IL ・ 22 DAYS AGO