Porterville, CA

Entries needs for Cinco de Mayo Parade

By THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
Porterville Recorder
 2 days ago

Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana, CHMA, is still seeking entries for the Cinco de Mayo Parade to be...

Fox11online.com

Cinco de Mayo murder mystery night coming to Meyer Theatre

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A special Cinco de Mayo night is planned at the Meyer Theatre. The Green Bay theatre is hosting "Murder in Margaritaland" mystery dinner on Thursday, May 5 at 6 p.m. at Backstage. Participants will work with their group to solve the murder mystery. A Mexican buffet...
GREEN BAY, WI
B100

Sugar Skull Time for Moline’s New Dia de los Muertos Parade in October

A new, colorful celebration will be coming to downtown Moline in October. Dia de los Muertos (or 'day of the dead' in Spanish) is a traditional cultural celebration around the time of Halloween but it is not the Mexican equivalent of the holiday. The parade will be on Saturday, October 22. Dia de los Muertos is actually on Nov. 1-2. It's a colorful, lively celebration to welcome back those who died. In folklore, the dead awaken around the time of Nov. 1-2 to celebrate with their living loved ones. There's food, dancing, music, as the souls of the deceased are treated as honored guests by their family and friends.
MOLINE, IL
Porterville Recorder

Thousands attend LIndsay Orange Blossom Festival

The 2022 90th Annual Lindsay Orange Blossom Parade began on Saturday with blaring sirens from antique Lindsay Fire Department engines and modern fire trucks and service vehicles and was viewed by a crowd outside the historic Lindsay Community Theater. And people lined Elmwood Avenue from downtown Lindsay all the way to Lindsay City Park for the carnival and OBF festivities scheduled later in the day.
LINDSAY, CA
Porterville Recorder

Jackass Mail Run is this Saturday

A father-son duo has now been named as the Wagon Master for the annual Jackass Mail Run to be held on Saturday. Chris Perez is the 2022 Wagon Master. He's the son of Ex-Wagon Master Pete Perez, who served in the position in 1996. Chris Perez is known has someone...
SPRINGVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Celebration of Life planned for Bob Hergesheimer

Loved ones and the community Porterville will finally be able to honor one of Porterville's most prominent businessmen who began a business that has become an institution in the community the way he deserves. On the second anniversary of his death, a Celebration of Life will be held for Bob...
PORTERVILLE, CA

