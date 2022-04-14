ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Grandy Invitational gears up for ninth edition this weekend

By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
 2 days ago

BUCYRUS — The field is loaded this year for the ninth edition of the Jim Grandy Invitational hosted by Bucyrus High School.

Defending champion Upper Sandusky and runner-up Ontario return on Saturday to the Bucyrus Community Courts — located behind the high school — where they'll be joined by River Valley, Shelby, Galion, Clear Fork and host Bucyrus.

With only seven teams in attendance this year, the top seed in each bracket will get a bye. First-round losers will be done for the day while winners will be guaranteed three matches as they battle for points in an effort to lead their teams to victory.

Tennis is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday — weather permitting — with medals being awarded to the top-three finishers in each bracket (first, second and third singles and first and second doubles). The team trophy is awarded to the school that finishes with the most points with the tiebreaker being the highest finisher at first singles.

The Rams will look to defend their title, but that could be easier said than done with a number of strong teams eyeing the trophy this spring.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Jim Grandy Invitational gears up for ninth edition this weekend

