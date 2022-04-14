ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower City School No. 54 holds ‘Peace March’ to rally against gun violence

By Panagiotis Argitis
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students and staff at School 54 of the Rochester Central School District have joined held a peace march Thursday to call against crime and gun violence.

The mission was co-piloted by Save Rochester but was spearheaded by the young students involved. They marched from their base to surrounding neighborhoods like Lyell Avenue with the same goal — encouraging change in communities stricken from crime.

Thursday’s rally follows a violent series of days in Rochester . Since Monday, the city has experienced nearly 10 shootings, one of which turned fatal.

At one point during the march, students and faculty members stopped and held a moment of silence for the victims and those lost to gun violence.

A number of speakers also joined the rally, offering words of advice to the future generations walking beside them.

