Zoning Ordinance Rewrite Public Input Opens April 18

Salem, OR -- Southern Oregonians most affected by 2020's post-Labor Day wildfires can tell the government how to spend federal funds for wildfire recovery, $422-million worth. Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) says tonight it is taking public input about priorities for spending $422-million in disaster recovery funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The funds will come as a Community Development Block Grant for disaster recovery and mitigation to assist ongoing recovery from the 2020 "Labor Day" fires. Almeda, South Obenchain and Slater Fires in Jackson and Josephine Counties in Oregon started September 8, 2020, a day after Labor Day.

OREGON STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO