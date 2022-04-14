ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoning Ordinance Rewrite Public Input Opens April 18

Cover picture for the articleLoudoun residents, businesses, community groups and other stakeholders will have the chance to review and comment on the first draft of the new county Zoning Ordinance during a 90-day public engagement period that begins April 18. The Zoning Ordinance defines...

