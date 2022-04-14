ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Charges filed for May 2021 homicide by vehicle in Lancaster Co.

pahomepage.com
 3 days ago

Charges filed for May 2021 homicide by vehicle in Lancaster Co.

www.pahomepage.com

WBAL Radio

Police arrest, charge man in Dundalk homicide

Baltimore County police on Friday said they have arrested a man in connection to a homicide in Dundalk. Officers said they were dispatched to the 7300 block of Kirtley Road in Dundalk around 4 a.m. on Thursday for an unknown disturbance. Upon arrival, police located 23-year-old Raymond Swartz walking in...
DUNDALK, MD
KESQ News Channel 3

Two Arrested for Homicide in Burned Vehicle Investigation

After multiple leads, investigators arrested two suspects this morning for the homicide of Guillermo Jacobo back in January. Guillermo Jacobo, 20, was reported missing on January 19. Family members wrote that at 3 a.m. on Jan. 19, Jacobo said he was taking two male individuals to a bus stop at Airport Boulevard in Thermal but was The post Two Arrested for Homicide in Burned Vehicle Investigation appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
MyChesCo

Lancaster County Woman Charged With Hindering Law Enforcement

EPHRATA, PA — The Ephrata Police Department announced they recently charged 25-year-old Madison T. Zymnis of Ephrata, Lancaster County with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. Authorities state that on March 14, 2022, at 6:00 a.m., the Ephrata Police Department assisted the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department with executing a search warrant...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

PA State Police Investigating Homicide of 31-Year-Old in Lancaster County

MARTIC TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from both the Lancaster and York Stations are actively investigating the death of 31-year-old Edguardo Luis Bermudez-Melendez. Authorities state that on March 19, 2022, Troopers from the Lancaster Station responded to the area of the Holtwood Bridge, Martic Township, Lancaster County for a report of a deceased male down an embankment. The deceased male was identified as Edguardo Luis Bermudez-Melendez. Troopers learned that Bermudez-Melendez was to have been reported as missing to the West York Borough Police Department in York County, Pennsylvania on March 14, 2022, having been last seen on the evening of March 13. Bermudez-Melendez died of gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. He was operating the pictured, gray in color 2014 Mazda 3 bearing Pennsylvania registration LWC-2762. Bermudez-Melendez’s vehicle has not been located.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WKRG News 5

Man wanted for questioning in Escambia Co. homicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help finding a man wanted for questioning for a recent homicide.   Christopher Occie McCullough, 38, is wanted for questioning about a homicide that happened Sunday, March 12 on the 700 block of West Johnson Avenue, according to a Facebook post […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Centre Daily

15-year-old getting water from car is killed by stray bullets, Pennsylvania cops say

A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head while grabbing a case of water from his father’s car, according to Philadelphia police and media reports. Police say the shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, in a residential area of the city’s northeast side. Police found the 15-year-old boy, identified as Sean Toomey, suffering from “gunshot wounds to the head,” according to a news release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MyChesCo

Lancaster City Man Arrested and Charged With Fatal Shooting

LANCASTER, PA — Lancaster Bureau of Police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Carlos Almanzar-Torres from the 500 block of St. Joseph Street in the City of Lancaster for the shooting death of a 19-year-old Lancaster man. Authorities state that on March 14, 2022, at approximately 10:17 pm, officers from...
LANCASTER, PA
The Flint Journal

2 charged in February homicide in Thetford Township

THETFORD TWP., MI—Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a 22-year-old man who was found shot to death outside a Thetford Township home in February. The two men, Troy Joseph Bilkovsky and Brian Lee Colden, both of St. Helen, were arrested on March 11 and 16, respectively. Both have since been arraigned in Genesee County District Court on multiple felonies.
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Oxygen

‘She Was Clearly Stomped On’: Serial Killer Crushing Women's Skulls Terrorized Connecticut

On June 20, 1999, police in Hartford, Connecticut responded to a call reporting a woman had been found dead on a back porch on Garden Street. “She had serious head trauma, including a crushed skull and injuries around her neck and head,” Lt. Mark Pawlina, of the Hartford Police Department, told “Mark of a Serial Killer,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen.
HARTFORD, CT

