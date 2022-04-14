ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Extra Patrols Cracking Down on Excessive Speeding

By Warren Abrahamson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols enforcing speed limits and removing aggressive drivers from the road as part of the Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine enforcement campaign April 22 – May 22. In 2021, nearly 27%...

