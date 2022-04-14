Flood Warning issued for Shannon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chickasaw; Pontotoc A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Chickasaw and southern Pontotoc Counties through 630 AM CDT At 555 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Randolph, or 7 miles southwest of Pontotoc, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pontotoc, Trace State Park, Furrs, Randolph, Troy, Algoma, Chiwapa, Rough Edge, Pannell, Wallfield and George P Cossar State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
