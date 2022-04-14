Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 21:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. .Ongoing snow melt has contributed to rising river stages. Generally minor to moderate flooding is expected over the next 7 days. This forecast includes observed precipitation, plus forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94). * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Flooding begins on high ground near gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 20.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Monday was 20.5 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested in minor flood stage and will fall below flood stage Thursday. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

