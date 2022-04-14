Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lafayette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lafayette and western Pontotoc Counties through 600 AM CDT At 524 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tula, or 12 miles southeast of Oxford, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tula, Denmark, Randolph, Thaxton, Toccopola, Springville, Lafayette Springs, Pannell, Delay and Yocona. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
