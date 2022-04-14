ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil prices trade near session highs on report that European Union is drafting plans to ban Russia oil products

By Myra P. Saefong
 2 days ago
Oil futures traded near Thursday’s highs, with global benchmark prices turning higher, after the New York Times reported that European Union officials are drafting a measure to embargo Russian oil products. The EU has been reluctant to issue a ban on Russian oil given that some of its members are highly dependent on those imports. May West Texas Intermediate crude

, the U.S. benchmark, traded at $104.47 a barrel, up 22 cents, or 0.2%, after trading as low as $102.12. Global benchmark June Brent crude

added 50 cents, or 0.5%, to $109.28 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

