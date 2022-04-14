Minot State Bubble damaged during blizzard

The Minot State University Bubble that covered 86,000 square feet of the football field is deflating because of the blizzard conditions.

Director of Athletics Andy Carter says they haven’t been able to assess the damage yet since they can’t get there.

He said crews tried to clear the snow from the perimeter but they couldn’t keep up with how fast it was falling.

“But you just put all that snow now instead of sprinkled out over 86,000 square feet, it’s in some very specific situations and it’s a wet snow this time,” Carter said. “So some was sagging and hanging on top it wasn’t coming off and most of it was on the sides and then freezing pressing against the sides so that’s the scenario that you’re trying to avoid.”

Carter said the bubble was scheduled to come down at the beginning of May before the turf on the football is replaced.

