ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Minot State Bubble damaged during blizzard

By Adeena Balthazor
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEHYu_0f9IzQe500

The Minot State University Bubble that covered 86,000 square feet of the football field is deflating because of the blizzard conditions.

Director of Athletics Andy Carter says they haven’t been able to assess the damage yet since they can’t get there.

He said crews tried to clear the snow from the perimeter but they couldn’t keep up with how fast it was falling.

A look at North Dakota blizzards throughout history

“But you just put all that snow now instead of sprinkled out over 86,000 square feet, it’s in some very specific situations and it’s a wet snow this time,” Carter said. “So some was sagging and hanging on top it wasn’t coming off and most of it was on the sides and then freezing pressing against the sides so that’s the scenario that you’re trying to avoid.”

Carter said the bubble was scheduled to come down at the beginning of May before the turf on the football is replaced.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Blizzard conditions throughout ND today

Snow and wind will continue to batter the state of North Dakota from Tuesday to Thursday. By later Tuesday morning, blizzard conditions have already been met in southern ND. The snow continues to move north today and will sit over the state for a few days. We’re still in store to see widespread totals of […]
ENVIRONMENT
KX News

Missing Mandan teens found by NDHP

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has located four missing teens that ran away from the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan on Friday night. According to the NDHP, the four boys, three 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, were reported missing around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, and the Highway Patrol asked for the public’s assistance in finding them. […]
MANDAN, ND
KTVZ

Winter returns: Storm warning until Wednesday

Winter seems to have finally arrived, just at the start of spring. More storm systems are stacking up, and that has the East Slopes of the Cascades (Sisters, La Pine, Sunriver, Mt. Bachelor, Black Butte Ranch, Camp Sherman) in a winter storm warning until Wednesday. We saw snowfall Saturday night...
REDMOND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Sports
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
The Independent

Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

An evacuation was ordered in a suburb of Alaska’s largest city after an avalanche plowed through a residential neighbourhood, while another slide was considered imminent. Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the city’s outskirts, this weekend. The avalanche has cut off access to about 100 homes, and some have lost power. No one has been reported missing and no injuries were reported. The damage to properties is still being assessed.Emergency responders cut a trail to reach stranded residents and were removing people in snowmobile shuttles, said Assistant Anchorage Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard#Athletics
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
SuperTalk 1270

Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast

You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. According to an article on Valley News Live, a mother was playing outside with her two young children, when she heard the faint sounds of her fire alarms going off inside the house.
GLYNDON, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Longtime Central Minnesota Radio Personality Dies

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime central Minnesota radio personality has died. Former Stereo 98 program director Mark Sprint died Sunday of natural causes. He was 74. Sprint hosted the Sprint Stint on WWJO 98.1 FM on what would become known as 98-Country. Over his nearly two-decade career in St. Cloud,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KFYR-TV

Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (Tuesday 4/12 at 10 a.m.): Here’s the First Warn Weather Team’s snowfall forecast map as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The area of uncertainty remains for southeast North Dakota due to the potential for some rain mixing in as we go through the storm, lessening snow totals. Anticipate widespread impacts through Thursday with difficult to impossible travel conditions.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KX News

KX News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy