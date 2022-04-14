ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Route 611 closed indefinitely as PennDOT looks for traffic options during washout repairs

By Sarah Cassi
 2 days ago
PennDOT is looking at traffic options for a closed section of Route 611 in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area as businesses stress to visitors they are still open. Route 611 is closed indefinitely over the Northampton-Monroe County border after heavy rains last week washed out a slope...

