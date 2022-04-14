Route 611 closed indefinitely as PennDOT looks for traffic options during washout repairs

Effective: 2022-03-19 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Lehigh; Monroe; Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania Western Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania West central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 551 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Conyngham to near Sheppton to Seltzer, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Lehighton, Mount Pocono, Tobyhanna, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Slatington, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Walnutport, Neffs, Pocono Pines, Lake Harmony, New Tripoli, Tannersville, Long Pond, Kresgeville, Sun Valley, Reeders, Beltzville State Park and McMichael. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 63 and 97. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and 302. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 13. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 28 DAYS AGO