When the Eagles head out on the field to begin the 2022 season, it is expected that Miles Sanders will be lining up next to Jalen Hurts as the starting running back. However, with Jordan Howard still a free agent, the Eagles could look to the NFL Draft to find another running back to join the team, and there are a couple of intriguing options available for the team to take with one of their 10 selections.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO