In the opening match in Monte Carlo, one of the great expectations of the tournament was defeated: Novak Djokovic. Winning over the Serbian was Davidovich Fokina in three sets, with the final score of 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-1. A game of ups and downs for the world number one, who seemed not a little tired in the last game of the match.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO