The showiest and most common flowering tree around the Tidal Basin—the Yoshino Cherry—has lost its petals, but there’s still some time to celebrate the springtime blossoms. The Kwanzan cherry tree, which typically blooms a few weeks later than the Yoshinos, is still out all over the city. Its blossoms are characterized by nearly rose-like layers and a deep-pink color. It’s the second-most common cherry blossom species in the DC area, and many grow in residential neighborhoods. You can check Casey Trees’ DC Cherry Blossom map to find some near you, or wander through East Potomac Park around Hains Point to see some of the thickest Kwanzan groves.

