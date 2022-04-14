Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport welcomes 5 new guinea hog piglets

Five guinea hog piglets were born days ago at Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport.

The piglets were born at the zoo April 9 after a 114-day gestation period.

There are three males and two females, and all are healthy and active.

The proud parents are Harry Plopper, the zoo’s elected animal mayor, and Ethel, one of Harry’s two female companions in the farmyard.

Ethel and Harry Plopper arrived in June 2021 from New York.

Both were born in March 2021.

The other guinea hog sow, Doris, is expected to give birth soon as well.

Harry has been moved to a new home next to the dexter cows to give mom and babies space.