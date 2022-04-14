ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

10 years since Wichita and Kansas tornado outbreak

By Ryan Newton
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Today marks 10 years since a tornado hit south Wichita.

On April 14, 2012, an EF-3 tornado hit Oaklawn and caused damage in the Pinaire Mobile Home Park . The storm moved northeast and caused damage to Spirit AeroSystems, the Kansas Aviation Museum and southeast Wichita. The storm started in Oklahoma before moving into Wichita after dark.

April 14, 2012 tornado track. (Courtesy: National Weather Service)
April 14, 2012 tornado track. (Courtesy: National Weather Service)

Other tornadoes were also reported that day in Butler, Ellsworth, Harper, Saline, Sumner, McPherson and Marion counties.

The tornado in Ellsworth County caused EF-4 damage south of Kanopolis Lake. It then briefly lifted before touching back down northeast of Salina producing EF-1 damage.

The McPherson-Marion County stovepipe tornado touched down near Moundridge and crossed I-135. It continued northeast causing EF1 damage to a home near Goessel.

Then Gov. Sam Brownback credited weather forecasters for the advancement of warnings and for residents acting on those warnings.

He told KSN News after the storm, “They prepared for it. As a result of that and the grace of God, we had no fatalities.”

