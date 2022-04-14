ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Senior living community opens entire apartment for 90-year-old man’s Legos

By Dave D'Marko, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bI0MG_0f9ItdoY00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) – A display tucked into an apartment of a Kansas City senior citizen community may rival some of the displays you’d see at Legoland.

Over the past 45 years, Bill Fields has put together 260 Lego models. There are stadiums and Star Wars, cars and castles, Home Alone and Harry Potter.

“Sometimes, I work on them for 4-5 hours at a time because time gets away from me, I do these because it’s relaxing for me.”

Most models come with several thousand pieces, and cost hundreds of dollars to buy.

Looking for a new job? These companies are piloting a 4-day workweek

“There are three manuals to put this one together,” Fields said pointing to where he was on page 329 of manual three.

He’s spent about two-and-a-half weeks on the 4.5 foot 9,000-piece Titanic, which is just about ready for Thursday’s unveiling of the Bill Fields Lego Room at Senior Star Villa Ventura, a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The public is welcome, at a 2 p.m. Easter Egg hunt Thursday. Masks are still required inside.

Fields is excited after a couple of years of restrictions for people to see what he’s been working on.

“Especially the children they just go wild, they want to touch everything,” Fields said.

Bill said after he finishes the Titanic he’s not sure what’s next. Just as long as it’s a model with several thousand pieces to keep him busy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
KSN News

KBI identifies woman who shot Cowley County deputies

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified and released the name of the woman who shot three Cowley County deputies on Friday afternoon north of Winfield. The KBI says 32-year-old Andrea Barrow of Arkansas City was shot and killed after she opened fire on deputies trying to remove her […]
KSN News

Public defender removed from Wichita murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A public defender’s request to be removed from representing Charity Blackmon in the Sedgwick County Court was granted on Wednesday, April 13. Blackmon was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting that killed bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, in east Wichita back in March of 2021. […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
KSN News

Wichita woman sentenced for deadly downtown crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman who pleaded guilty in a deadly downtown Wichita crash will spend more than 28 years in prison. On Thursday morning, Judge Tyler Roush sentenced Mia Collins to 25 years plus 38 months. It means she will not be eligible for parole for 28 years and two months. Collins, 27, was […]
WICHITA, KS
KWQC

Quartet: A Senior Living Village is set to open in May

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new community for retirees in Bettendorf that allows the individual to flourish in an active experience composed entirely by unique interests and needs. Quartet: A Senior Living Village and offers amenities, services and accommodations that allows each person to live life to its fullest.
BETTENDORF, IA
KSN News

UPDATE: Deadly crash in Coffey County claims a life

COFFEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol released the name of a 64-year-old man who died after leaving the road on I-35 Wednesday night. Kevin Orear, 64, of Melvern, was driving north on I-35 four miles east of Lebo when his 2011 Ford F150 left the road and hit a bridge post. The truck […]
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Legos#Stadiums#Legoland#The Bill Fields Lego Room
KSN News

One woman dead after rollover crash in Butler County

ATLANTA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Atlanta woman has died as a result of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Butler County on Wednesday afternoon. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said in a news release that deputies, Atlanta Fire, and Butler County EMS were dispatched to the crash around 5:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they took […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Lifetime hunting and fishing licenses now offered to Kansas children

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Laura Kelly signed a new bill into law on Wednesday requiring the Secretary of Wildlife and Parks to issue lifetime hunting and fishing licenses to Kansas kids. The new bill, HB 2456, will make the lifetime hunting and fishing license available to any Kansas child under the age of seven. […]
KSN News

Police find 2 dead kids in Miami apartment, mother arrested

MIAMI (AP) — Police in Miami have arrested a 41-year-old woman in the deaths of her two young children after officers responded to repeated hang-up 911 calls from her apartment, where they found their tied-up bodies. “Come get them. I don’t want them anymore,” Odette Lysse Joassaint told officers who responded to the scene on […]
MIAMI, FL
KSN News

Two dead in hit and run involving motorcycle in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A hit and run involving a motorcycle and SUV in west Wichita has left two people dead in the early morning hours of Saturday. Police say that around 2:20 a.m., they received a call about a collision between a motorcycle and a green SUV. When fire crews arrived, they found the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Evacuation orders requested near Haven Midstream Plant following explosion

HAVEN, Kans. (KSNW) – People within a mile-and-a-half of the Haven Midstream Plant are being urged to evacuate by emergency management crews after an explosion Thursday afternoon.   Evacuation areas range from the plant, to Haven road, south to Irish Creek road, west to Obee road, and north to Greenfield, this includes the city of Haven, according […]
HAVEN, KS
KSN News

KSN News

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy