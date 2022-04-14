ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport mom mourns son who died from fentanyl overdose last year

By News 12 Staff
Hortensia Rengifo says she is still coming to terms with the tragic death of her son, one of several people killed by what police describe as an especially dangerous batch of fentanyl last year.

Rafael Casasnovas was 32 when he died.

Rengifo, a pediatric nurse, says she made the "gut-wrenching decision" one year ago this week to report her son for violating the conditions of his parole - in an attempt to save his life.

She says when he got out of jail 90 days later, he made the decision to get high and died a short time later.

Casasnovas was one of several people in Bridgeport to die from the same toxic batch of fentanyl.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal was at Liberation Programs in Bridgeport Thursday as he announced a $150,000 grant for the addiction treatment center in memory of Casasnovas.

Casasnovas' mother says she hopes the program helps other people struggling with addiction before it is too late.

