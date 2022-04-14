Man arrested near Lexington after multi-county chase

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A traffic stop netted cocaine and crystal methamphetamine and landed two people in custody on drug charges, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday night. Deputies say K-9 unit Drago helped lead them to the drugs. The traffic stop happened on state Route...
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A sophisticated marijuana growing operation was busted in Madison County and charges are pending against the property owners, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say they executed a search warrant at a home on Union City Road where they found the operation. With the...
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Two women and one man were taken into custody after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a ditch near a highway. According to WANE-TV, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper discovered the body near State Road 14. The victim was reportedly identified as Curtis Thomas, and Indiana State Police deemed his death "suspicious."
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An east Alabama woman was arrested on multiple counts of chemical endangerment of a child, according to Dothan police. On Saturday, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Likimbria Boyton, 26, in the 1000 block of South Oates Street. While making the...
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Attorney General’s Office in Kentucky reported more than $12.7 million lost to scammers in 2021. Some of those losses were because of real estate scams. A Louisville man told WHAS11 News he was in the process of closing on his new home in Jeffersontown...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While looking at a video of his younger brother Ricky play with his two children, Thomas Harris became emotional Sunday. Ricky was found shot to death in south Louisville Friday on the 100 block of Woodmore Avenue. "He was teaching those boys. It didn't matter if...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 4 p.m. Sunday. Police say one person was shot near the intersection of Winburn Drive and Gerald Drive. The victim was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say they do not have a suspect in...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A string of fires in Lexington over the weekend is under investigation. According to fire investigators, around 5:30 Sunday morning, firefighters began responding to a series of dumpster fires in and around the Versailles Rd. corridor. Within 36 hours, that number sharply rose to 16 dumpsters...
KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WYMT/WVLT) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man was shot by police after leading them on a chase spanning several counties in Kentucky and Tennessee. It happened Thursday night just before 11:30 p.m. Jellico Police told WVLT News...
Comments / 2