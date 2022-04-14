ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Man arrested near Lexington after multi-county chase

By WKYT News Staff
WKYT 27
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is behind bars after police say he led them on a...

WSAZ

2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A traffic stop netted cocaine and crystal methamphetamine and landed two people in custody on drug charges, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday night. Deputies say K-9 unit Drago helped lead them to the drugs. The traffic stop happened on state Route...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Marijuana growing operation busted in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A sophisticated marijuana growing operation was busted in Madison County and charges are pending against the property owners, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say they executed a search warrant at a home on Union City Road where they found the operation. With the...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
truecrimedaily

3 arrested after Indiana man found dead in a ditch near the highway

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Two women and one man were taken into custody after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a ditch near a highway. According to WANE-TV, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper discovered the body near State Road 14. The victim was reportedly identified as Curtis Thomas, and Indiana State Police deemed his death "suspicious."
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
WKYT 27

Two facing charges after deputies say they kidnapped, assaulted victim

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA faces charges after crash with ambulance

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
SOMERSET, KY
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigate Sunday afternoon shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 4 p.m. Sunday. Police say one person was shot near the intersection of Winburn Drive and Gerald Drive. The victim was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say they do not have a suspect in...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Someone set 16 dumpsters on fire in Lexington, investigators say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A string of fires in Lexington over the weekend is under investigation. According to fire investigators, around 5:30 Sunday morning, firefighters began responding to a series of dumpster fires in and around the Versailles Rd. corridor. Within 36 hours, that number sharply rose to 16 dumpsters...
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

Man shot, killed by police after chase that began in Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WYMT/WVLT) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man was shot by police after leading them on a chase spanning several counties in Kentucky and Tennessee. It happened Thursday night just before 11:30 p.m. Jellico Police told WVLT News...
KNOXVILLE, TN

