Police: One in custody after driver, passenger shot near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was arrested in connection with a shooting near a busy shopping center in Orlando on Thursday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Investigators said that just after 11 a.m., Erik Ramirez Ramos walked up to a SUV in the parking lot of the Home Suite Homes with two people inside and opened fire.

See map of location below:

Police said one of the victims, a man, was hit multiple times and was taken to the hospital, where he was undergoing surgery.

The other victim, a woman, received minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital.

According to police, Ramos ran away from the hotel immediately after the shooting, but was later located by Orlando Police Deputy Chief Jose Velez and taken into custody.

Ramos refused to speak with officers after his arrest and he was taken to jail.

Investigators said that the shooting appeared to be a “targeted incident.”

©2022 Cox Media Group