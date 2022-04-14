ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Police: One in custody after driver, passenger shot near downtown Orlando

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was arrested in connection with a shooting near a busy shopping center in Orlando on Thursday.

Investigators said that just after 11 a.m., Erik Ramirez Ramos walked up to a SUV in the parking lot of the Home Suite Homes with two people inside and opened fire.

Police said one of the victims, a man, was hit multiple times and was taken to the hospital, where he was undergoing surgery.

The other victim, a woman, received minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital.

According to police, Ramos ran away from the hotel immediately after the shooting, but was later located by Orlando Police Deputy Chief Jose Velez and taken into custody.

Ramos refused to speak with officers after his arrest and he was taken to jail.

Investigators said that the shooting appeared to be a “targeted incident.”

#Downtown Orlando#Police#Shooting
Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

