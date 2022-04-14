ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Person of interest in custody after random St. Pete homicides

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person of interest is in custody in connection with the random shooting deaths of two men in St. Petersburg, police said.

Police said Vernon Williams, 60, and Corlenzo Williams, 24, were gunned down within two miles of each other this past Sunday and Tuesday.

The shootings were unprovoked, neither man was robbed and no evidence suggests the victims knew each other, according to police.

“We’re assuming that the suspect is just driving down the street, spotting these people walking down the street, having a conversation with these people and shooting them,” St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Police were only able to describe the suspect as a Black man driving an unknown vehicle.

Holloway said another person came forward to report an incident involving a suspicious man in a vehicle about a few blocks away from where Corlenzo was killed. They said the man started talking to him, but he ran away after he spotted a weapon in his vehicle.

On Thursday, police said they identified a person of interest in the shootings, and took him into custody with the help of the FBI.

The man is being held in Hillsborough County on charges unrelated to the shootings. His name was not released.

The two shootings remain under investigation.

WFLA

WFLA

