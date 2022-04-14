ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Wolf admin. announces $2.1M for clean fuel projects

By James Wesser
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVBWO_0f9IqesK00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Environmental Protection announced on Thursday that it will be giving $2.1 million in Alternative Fuels Incentive Grants (AFIG) to municipalities and businesses for 99 electric vehicles and more clean fuel transportation projects to improve air quality in their communities.

“Transportation is one of the biggest sources of air pollution in Pennsylvania. That’s why investing in zero- and low-emission transportation pays off big: It helps us breathe healthier air and slow down climate change,” Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Executive Deputy Secretary Ramez Ziadeh said.

House passes Whole Milk in Pennsylvania Schools Act

“Through Alternative Fuels Incentive Grants, DEP assists businesses and organizations of all sizes in pursuing their clean fuel transportation goals. With this round of grants, we’re excited to support 99 electric vehicles, charger installations, and more transportation upgrades that will drive better air quality in Pennsylvania,” Ziadeh added.

The AFIG provides funding to help municipalities, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania replace older gasoline- or diesel-fueled vehicles with electric, renewable natural gas, compressed natural gas (CNG), ethanol, biodiesel, or propane gas-fueled vehicles. It also funds the installation of fueling equipment for these vehicles.

The grant funding went to 13 municipalities and businesses for 15 [projects. They are anticipated to reduce nitrogen oxide emotions by 6,429 kilograms and carbon dioxide emissions by 2,642 metric tons per year.

For more information about Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental protection, click here

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Biden's biofuel: Cheaper at the pump, but high environmental cost

In an effort to ease Americans' pain at the gas pump, President Joe Biden has announced his administration will ease restrictions on the sale of E15 -- gasoline that includes 15 percent ethanol -- and new investments in biofuels as a whole. - Speaking at a bioethanol production plant in the Midwestern state of Iowa, Biden said Tuesday that the EPA would lift a restriction prohibiting the sale of E15 between June 1 and September 15 -- a constraint that was imposed to limit air pollution.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Polarbear

Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvanians to receive $2,000 stimulus checks as per new plan

Pennsylvania residents will receive checks up to $2,000 per household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The state governor Tom Wolf has proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments to families. Households with an income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for the checks if the proposal is passed by General Assembly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJAC TV

Gov. Wolf announces $5M to support flood mitigation following Hurricane Ida

Dauphin County, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Monday that Pennsylvania will receive $5 million, through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to support Pennsylvania in mitigation against future damage from natural disasters. “Pennsylvania is one of the most flood-prone states in the country,” said Gov. Wolf. “Every...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Air#Clean Fuel#Alternative Fuel#Ethanol#Whtm#Afig#Transportation#House#Whole Milk#Cng
CBS DFW

EPA to try to fight high gas prices at the pump with ethanol blend

The Biden administration is planning to allow a gasoline blend that includes 15% ethanol to continue to be sold into summer, senior administration officials announced Tuesday.The 15% mix, known as E15 gasoline, is usually banned for sale from June 1 to September 15, peak travel months, because it is more volatile in the heat and there is some concern that it contributes to smog, though renewable fuel advocates claim this is untrue. Under current law, gas stations may sell a 10% ethanol blend year round. The Environmental Protection Agency intends to issue a national emergency waiver to change that for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vox

The death of the gas station

Slowly but surely, electric cars and trucks are taking over American highways. The White House aims for half of new vehicles sold in the US to be EVs by 2030, and auto giants like GM and Volvo want to go all-electric in a similar time frame. As utility companies hurry to expand the number of charging stations — a critical step for the EV transition — the future of the gas station is in doubt.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox News

California proposes ban on sale of gas vehicles by 2035

California regulators unveiled a plan to ban the sale of new gas cars by 2035 on Thursday, the state's latest effort to combat greenhouse gas emissions. The plan from the California Air Resources Board calls for 35% of new car sales in the state to be battery or hydrogen-powered by 2026, according to CNBC. The board will vote on the proposal in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy