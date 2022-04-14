ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Spring 2022 BFA Thesis Exhibition opens Tuesday at Grunwald Gallery

Indiana Daily Student
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe spring 2022 BFA Thesis Exhibition will open on Tuesday and run until April 30 at the Grunwald Gallery. This exhibition will feature work created by graduating bachelor...

www.idsnews.com

Portsmouth Herald

Exhibits, galleries, theater and more: Seacoast arts and culture news

KENNEBUNK, Maine – The Brick Store Museum is hosting a virtual springtime lecture series called “Expanded Perspectives of History,” supported by the Maine Humanities Council. The series will be delivered via Zoom every two weeks. On these dedicated Thursdays at 2 p.m., the Museum will present a visiting virtual lecturer to speak on different perspectives of the history we know. Registration is free, and spots can be reserved on www.brickstoremuseum.org.
KENNEBUNK, ME
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
Pitchfork

Aimee Mann Announces First Solo Art Show

Aimee Mann has announced her first-ever solo art show. The singer-songwriter will display her paintings of Presidents and First Ladies at City Winery in Manhattan starting Friday (April 15). The show, titled You Could Have Been a Roosevelt, runs until April 20, and will coincide with Mann’s scheduled performances at the venue. Mann will display paintings from her Ten Worst Presidents series. Check out a couple of Mann’s pieces below.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

See Inside the Massive 350-Artwork Gift Mega-Collector Dimitris Daskalopoulos Is Giving to Four Major Museums

Click here to read the full article. Greek collector Dimitris Daskalopoulos revealed plans Wednesday to donate hundreds of works from his collection to four institutions: Athens’s National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST), London’s Tate, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, and New York’s Guggenheim Museum. All told, 350 works by 142 artists are headed to those museums, with major pieces by figures like Robert Gober, Mike Kelley, Lynda Benglis, Paul Chan, and Isaac Julien among them. In an unusual arrangement, the Guggenheim and the MCA Chicago will share their 100-work gift. U.S. museums have shared acquisitions before, but never before have two...
CHICAGO, IL
Vogue Magazine

100 Years on, Designers Are Still Learning From Sonia Delaunay’s Optimistic Use of Color

If you watch fashion like I do, you’ll have noticed that the sheer volume of trends has produced a sort of nostalgia-driven decade mania. Today almost every era is simultaneously in, though there are spans that rise to the surface. In this new decade, designers have so far focused on the early ’00s, reviving things like midriff tops and low-rise jeans. They’ve also found cultural parallels between the 2020s and the 1920s. The Roaring Twenties weren’t all about flappers and bathtub gin. What fueled the escapism and the explosion of culture of that period was, to a large extent, the incomprehensible horrors of the First World War.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
High Point Enterprise

Interactive art exhibit to brighten stadium

HIGH POINT — High Point will welcome an interactive public art display of 15 illuminated seesaws on Thursday, April 21, just in time for the High Point Rockers’ first game of the 2022 season. The international exhibit, Impulse, consists of a series of illuminated see-saws that respond when...
HIGH POINT, NC
WWD

Celebrating 40 Years of YoungArts

“YoungArts is older than I am!” says Sarah Arison, in a moment of reflection. The gala’s co-chair and longtime supporter was preparing to welcome in a crowd to the Temple of Dendur once again, for the first New York gala YoungArts has thrown since 2019 (she remembers the last one well: it was two days before her due date).
CELEBRATIONS

