Spring 2022 BFA Thesis Exhibition opens Tuesday at Grunwald Gallery

Click here to read the full article. Greek collector Dimitris Daskalopoulos revealed plans Wednesday to donate hundreds of works from his collection to four institutions: Athens’s National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST), London’s Tate, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, and New York’s Guggenheim Museum.
All told, 350 works by 142 artists are headed to those museums, with major pieces by figures like Robert Gober, Mike Kelley, Lynda Benglis, Paul Chan, and Isaac Julien among them.
In an unusual arrangement, the Guggenheim and the MCA Chicago will share their 100-work gift. U.S. museums have shared acquisitions before, but never before have two...
