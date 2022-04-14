ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Democrats fear Sen. Dianne Feinstein no longer mentally fit for Congress: report

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
A member of California's congressional delegation who has known Sen. Dianne Feinstein for 15 years reportedly had to reintroduce themselves to her repeatedly during a discussion lasting several hours. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein is showing clear signs of cognitive decline, according to a new report, leaving her colleagues in Congress scrambling for ways to persuade her to retire before her term expires in 2024.

“It’s bad, and it’s getting worse,” one Democratic senator told the San Francisco Chronicle, which also reported that a member of California’s congressional delegation who has known Feinstein (D-Calif.) for 15 years recently had to reintroduce themselves to her repeatedly over a discussion lasting several hours.

“I have worked with her for a long time and long enough to know what she was like just a few years ago: always in command, always in charge, on top of details, basically couldn’t resist a conversation where she was driving some bill or some idea,” the lawmaker said. “All of that is gone. She was an intellectual and political force not that long ago, and that’s why my encounter with her was so jarring. Because there was just no trace of that.”

The Chronicle report, which cited four of Feinstein’s Senate colleagues and three former staffers as well as the House member, indicated that the 88-year-old’s memory is rapidly deteriorating and her staff does much of her work.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein served as mayor of San Francisco before being elected to the Senate in 1992.

“There’s a joke on the Hill, we’ve got a great junior senator in Alex Padilla and an experienced staff in Feinstein’s office,” one former aide remarked.

Feinstein, a former San Francisco mayor who was first elected to the Senate in 1992, has been one of the most powerful and prominent members of the chamber over the past three decades, chairing the Senate Intelligence Committee for six years and serving as ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee during the Trump administration.

However, two senators who spoke to the Chronicle told the outlet that while they believe Feinstein partially recognizes them, she may not be able to recall their name or home state. One staffer who works for another senator claimed to have seen their boss preemptively introduce themselves to Feinstein in the Senate hallways, as if meeting her for the first time.

The sources who raised concern about Feinstein noted that she has good days as well as bad days, and occasionally appears like her old self.

Four of Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s Senate colleagues and three former staffers as well as the House member indicated that the 88-year-old’s memory is rapidly deteriorating.

The senator defended her performance in a statement shared with the Chronicle as well as The Post, saying: “The last year has been extremely painful and distracting for me, flying back and forth to visit my dying husband who passed just a few weeks ago. But there’s no question I’m still serving and delivering for the people of California, and I’ll put my record up against anyone’s.”

Feinstein’s husband, Richard Blum, passed away Feb. 27 at the age of 86 following a battle with cancer.

Several members of Congress defended Feinstein’s ability to do her job, with 82-year-old House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) saying she has not noticed a decline in her fellow Californian’s cognitive abilities.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s husband, Richard Blum, passed away on Feb. 27 after a battle with cancer.

“Senator Feinstein is a workhorse for the people of California and a respected leader among her colleagues in the Senate. She is constantly traveling between California and the Capitol, working relentlessly to ensure Californians’ needs are met and voices are heard,” Pelosi said in a statement decrying “ridiculous attacks that are beneath the dignity in which she has led and the esteem in which she is held.”

Feinstein’s Senate colleague, Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), said he was familiar with the concerns about her health, but added that “as someone who sees her multiple times a week, including on the Senate Judiciary Committee, I can tell you she’s still doing the job and doing it well.”

It is not the first time Feinstein’s mental acuity has come under scrutiny.

Sen. Dianne Feistein, flanked by her husband, Richard Blum, is sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence on January 3, 2019.

In November 2020, the Democrat participated in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. During her line of questioning, Feinstein repeated word-for-word an inquiry that Dorsey had already answered. In the days that followed, Feinstein stepped down from her ranking member position, though she remained on the panel.

At the time, several people told the New Yorker that Feinstein’s short-term memory was deteriorating, saying she “often forgets she has been briefed on a topic, accusing her staff of failing to do so just after they have.”

One source claimed to the publication that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had had several “painful” conversations with Feinstein about stepping aside, only for her to soon forget the discussions had taken place.

During a November 2020 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Sen. Dianne Feinstein repeated word-for-word an inquiry that Dorsey had already answered.

Additionally, many Democrats were concerned over Feinstein’s handling of the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s last Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, in the fall of 2020.

During the Judiciary Committee hearings, Feinstein bungled several questions and praised then-Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for presiding over “one of the best set of hearings that I have participated in.”

Feinstein defended her ability to do her job at the time, saying, “I work hard. I have good staff. I think I am productive. And I represent the people of California as well as I possibly can.”

Last year, Feinstein filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run again in 2024. However, she has not formally announced a decision about whether she will seek another term.

Trina Tropple
2d ago

Of course Pelosi can't see signs of Feinstein's cognitive decline because she's also in a state of decline.

Shawn
2d ago

Well it’s her and polosi Schumer all the old people who got us here! They been scamming the taxpayers to be in the class they are! Any questions?

Patricia Allen
2d ago

Biden to should be outs due to the damage he’s causing our USA and her citizens . Like open borders , the Afghanistan mess, China possible ties and son Hunter. He isn’t capable of running our USA people see this and nothing done to remove him he’s a threat and has the power being President to do what ever he wonts and nothing done to stop his metal choices .

