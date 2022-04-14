ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Second arrest made in killing of woman who shared child with Young Thug over bowling ball

 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police announced Thursday they had made a second arrest in the killing of a woman at a bowling alley last month in what police have said was an argument over a bowling ball. APD said they had arrested Imani Spears in the killing of LaKevia...

www.11alive.com

