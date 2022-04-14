ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Restaurant Collects Nearly 600 Bras for Women’s Shelter

By Jake Judd
knsiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Organizers of this year’s Lift Up The Ladies campaign for a St. Cloud women’s shelter say it was a success. Jules’ Bistro in downtown St. Cloud collected bras and other donations for Anna Marie’s Alliance in March during women’s history month....

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
Saint Cloud, MN
Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
WHIZ

Lola is Looking for a Home

Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Hudson Valley Post

COVID Closes Longtime Restaurant, Bakery After Over 20 Years

A popular eatery in the Hudson Valley disappointed residents by closing its doors for good. COVID and inflation are to blame. Last week, the Kitchenette in Ulster County shocked customers by announcing the longtime Hudson Valley eatery was closing after over 20 years in business. "High Falls Kitchenette will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bras#Bistro#Central Minnesota#Food Drink#Charity#St Cloud Restaurant
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
WLFI.com

Shelter dogs free to adopt from Crystal Creek

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Crystal Creek Kennels in Battle Ground is giving dogs away for free to a good home. Kennel Manager Emma Banter says a good home is somewhere where the owners make it a priority to keep any existing pets up to date on vaccines and other medical care.
BATTLE GROUND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Storm

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. This feature is brought to you by Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.
WAUSAU, WI
Robb Report

Meet the Dutch Clothing Brand Making Coats to Save the Lives of Unhoused People

Click here to read the full article. “To me, it’s important that if you do good, you do good from the bottom-up,” says Bas Timmer, who has done just that with his nonprofit foundation Sheltersuit, which sources deadstock textiles and remnants from fashion’s cutting room floors and uses them to create protective clothing for the homeless. “Making a compromise on buying materials that do harm to nature or doing unfair production in other countries [is counterproductive]. In the end, even if you want to do good and help the homeless people, I don’t like to do it at a cost...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
WJON

St. Cloud’s Freedom Flight To Do Something New in Albuquerque

St. Cloud based Freedom Flight is set to do something they've never done before this year. John Pearson is a 20-plus year board member of Freedom Flight. He joined me on WJON today. Pearson says they'll be bringing and flying all 4 of their hot air POW*MIA black balloons in Albuquerque, New Mexico in October. He says this is something they've never done before.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - April 14, 2022

I am Bentley, a big guy. I am a very outgoing and friendly boy who absolutely loves my special diet treats. I have a severe skin allergy to any protein besides pork, so we have him on Purina Pro Plan Hypoallergenic (HA) Hydrolyzed food as well as HA specific treats. I am crate trained and can be for hours. It is highly recommended that I go to a home with older children as I am not a big fan of hugs or grabbing. I have shown to be dog friendly with other dogs.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy