Southlake, TX

Southlake City Council Green Lights Capital Improvement Projects

DFW Community News
 2 days ago
Southlake City Council approved road reconstruction and drainage improvement projects at the April 5 City Council meeting. All projects are a part of the Capital Improvement Project (CIP) program, a plan that prioritizes construction projects, infrastructure, and physical assets within a five-year time frame. Intersection Improvements on Davis Boulevard...

DFW Community News

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

