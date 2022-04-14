ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magenta Therapeutics Trims R&D, Cuts Workforce

By Vandana Singh
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Magenta Therapeutics Inc MGTA is cutting 14% of staff and axing a planned dosing optimization trial for a stem cell mobilization med, focused on extending its cash runway into Q2 2024. The cost-saving measures focus on...

