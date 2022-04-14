On this day... A Texas dust storm inspired a Woody Guthrie song

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The season of rebirth turned warm and dry to start this week as high pressure bathed our region in the finery of spring. While we basked in 70 degree arid warmth, a new storm pattern has plagued the Plains and the Deep South with 2 days of severe weather. Those areas are braving everything from severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to howling winds. Among the hardest hit region near Dallas and through New Orleans. That same storm system will send a wave of moisture our way on Wednesday and with it will come the first risk of heavy thunder this season.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 25 DAYS AGO