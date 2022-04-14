ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

On this day... A Texas dust storm inspired a Woody Guthrie song

By Robin Bradshaw,
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid the 1930s Dust Bowl, a particularly extreme meteorological event inspired a popular U.S. hit song on this day in Texas history. In 1935, April 14 was dubbed "Black Sunday" as what was considered to be one...

