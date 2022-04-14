ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

Man accused in Home Depot theft charged after turning himself in on other arrest warrants

By WKTV
WKTV
 3 days ago

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Clark Mills man with four outstanding warrants out for his arrest is facing new charges after turning himself to New Hartford police earlier this week. John F....

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

Four arrested on drug charges after search warrant issued in Clanton

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Four people were arrested Friday after methamphetamine was found during a search warrant in Clanton, according to the Chilton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said the warrant was issued in the 5000 block of County Road 754 and was the result of an...
CLANTON, AL
WAFF

Somerville man arrested on identity theft charges

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Somerville man is facing identity theft charges after a months-long investigation. According to the Decatur Police Department, a resident of Decatur reported his identity was stolen on Jan. 28. Airens Maclin, 34, was later determined to be the suspect who stole the victim’s identity in order to obtain two loans. He received nearly $1,600 from local businesses.
SOMERVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Hartford, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New Hartford, NY
Clark Mills, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Clark Mills, NY
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after alleged Walmart theft

An Iowa City man was taken into custody Wednesday on a warrant stemming from an incident at Walmart earlier this week. Police say that Monday evening just before 10pm, 29-year-old Willie Collins entered the store on Highway 1 West and reportedly filled a roller bag with several items. He also allegedly took a bicycle and rode off with it. When store employees were trying to stop Collins from fleeing, he allegedly threatened to shoot an employee while reaching into his pockets.
IOWA CITY, IA
WKTV

Utica man charged following mugging on Genesee Street

UTICA, N.Y. – A mugging on Genesee Street in Utica over the weekend led to the arrest of 33-year-old Leroy Thomas. Police say a victim was walking on the 1400 block around 9 p.m. on April 9 when someone forcibly went through his pants and jacket pockets, and ripped a bag out of his hands causing him to fall on the ground. The victim told police the items in the bag were scattered on the ground, and that the suspect allegedly took the property and ran.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica man charged after police find meth, heroin during search warrant

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing several drug charges after police say they found methamphetamine, heroin, mushrooms, cocaine and cash while executing a search warrant. Utica police searched an apartment on the 1400 block of Genesee Street following multiple complaints of drug dealing from that location. Officers...
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy