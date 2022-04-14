Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND THE SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Critical fire weather conditions will return to parts of the central and northeast highlands Sunday with strong west to northwest winds and very dry conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...The Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains from 10 am to 7 pm Sunday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph Sunday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO