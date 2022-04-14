ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 02:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
County
Monroe County, MS
City
Amory, MS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:12:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
#Flood#Tombigbee River#Weather Gov Memphis
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Fairfield, Newberry, Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 06:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Fairfield; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Southern Lancaster DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln Patchy dense fog has developed across portions of the area and may reduce visibilities to 1/2 mile or less at times. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Fog should disappate by 9AM.
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 05:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cullman; DeKalb; Jackson; Madison; Marshall; Morgan DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...All of northern Alabama. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 9 inches. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, and Rolette Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 2 inches per hour are possible this morning.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 02:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sheridan WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Additional snow expected. Total accumulations of 6 to 8 inches likely. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Sheridan County. * WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Extreme stresses to newborn livestock due to cold and snow.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dunn, McKenzie, Mercer, Oliver by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dunn; McKenzie; Mercer; Oliver WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT/9 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...McKenzie, Mercer, Oliver, and Dunn Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT/9 AM MDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 2 inches per hour are possible early this morning.
DUNN COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 08:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-19 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A high wind watch means there is potential for a hazardous high wind event. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Aleutians HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING FOR THE CENTRAL ALEUTIANS * WHAT...Northwest winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Aleutians. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...High winds could move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At this time the corridor of high winds is expected to be between Atka and Nikolski, though there is still uncertainty at this time.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND THE SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Critical fire weather conditions will return to parts of the central and northeast highlands Sunday with strong west to northwest winds and very dry conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...The Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains from 10 am to 7 pm Sunday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph Sunday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Washington FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central and northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Butler, Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Logan; Simpson; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Logan County in south central Kentucky Simpson County in south central Kentucky Western Allen County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Butler County in south central Kentucky Western Warren County in south central Kentucky * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Dunmor to near Guthrie, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Russellville around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Memphis Junction, Bowling Green and Crestmoor. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burleigh, Kidder, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burleigh; Kidder; Stutsman WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Burleigh, Kidder, and Stutsman Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 2 inches per hour are possible this morning.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND

