Jury finds suspect guilty in 2006 murder of Lori Slesinski

By Jessie Gibson, Reagan Ranzer
WTVM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - On day 10 of trial, an Auburn murder suspect has been found guilty on two capital murder charges. Derrill Richard Ennis was arrested in 2018 for the murder of 24-year-old Lori Slesinski back in 2006. [WATCH: Full press conference on the 2018 arrest of Derrill...

