The secret to a clean and spotless mirror comes down to right technique and cleaning products

When cleaning a mirror, use a zig-zag motion with your cloth. Anton Petrus/Getty Images

Give any mirror a streak-free clean with a mixture of equal parts vinegar and water.

Starting from the top of the mirror, mist the solution on the surface and wipe it down in zig-zag motion with a microfiber cloth.

Spot-clean stubborn residue with rubbing alcohol on a cotton pad.

A dirty mirror is one thing. But a mirror full of streaks is another.

Mirrors inevitably become dusty, dingy, and even dull. Yes, they're easy enough to wipe down. But it's the streaks left behind that are most annoying. The secret to a clean and shiny mirror comes down to the right cleaning products, the right tools, and the right technique. The best part is you most likely already have everything you need.

Below, we spoke to a handful of cleaning professionals to get their best tips on how to clean your mirrors properly

Important: Commercial glass cleaners are highly acidic and can cause damage and discoloration to a mirror's edges, backing, or frame. Whether you use a commercial glass cleaner or DIY mixture, be careful to not let the solution drip and soak into the mirror's frame.

For a quick clean: Just use water

If you're looking for an eco-friendly and budget-conscious approach that'll work just as well as any commercial cleaner, just use water and a lint-free cloth.

"Our ultimate mirror cleaning hack is using a lint-free cloth — the type that you get in your glasses case," says Adriana Aziz, cleaning expert and operations manager at MaidForYou . "These types of cleaning cloths are excellent for removing smudging from your mirrors."

Add water to a spray bottle, and, starting from the top of the mirror, spritz the water on the surface and wipe in zig-zag motion to prevent streaking. Use a clean, dry microfiber cloth to buff out any remaining streaks.

For a deeper clean: Use water and white vinegar

Vinegar is an effective cleaning agent, just combine it with water in a spray bottle, then use. Carol Yepes/Getty Images

According to Karen Lee, cleaning pro at Smart Robotic Home , the best cleaner for mirrors is equal parts distilled vinegar and water mixed in a spray bottle.

"This simple and non-toxic cleaner is amazing at getting rid of streaks, and making your mirror shine," she says. "You want to make sure to saturate the mirror with this mixture and then use a microfiber cloth to wipe it down."

To clean a mirror with water and white vinegar, mix equal parts water and white distilled vinegar in a spray bottle. Starting at the top of the mirror, mist the mixture on the surface, and wipe with a microfiber cloth in a zig-zag motion as you move down the mirror.

For removing stubborn residue: Use rubbing alcohol

For mirrors that regularly see dried-on or cloudy residue like toothpaste or grubby fingerprints, like a bathroom mirror, you'll want to spot-clean before cleaning the entire mirror. Luckily, there's an easy solution that is hiding inside your medicine cabinet: rubbing alcohol.

"To use rubbing alcohol to clean a mirror, simply wet a cotton pad with it, and dab away the problem areas before you start cleaning," suggests Roman Peysakhovich, co-founder and cleaning expert at Onedesk . "Pretreating the mirror before you wipe prevents spots from turning into streaks. The result is a sparkling surface on your clean mirror."

Quick tip: If you're cleaning a vintage mirror or a mirror with a decorative frame, spray the cleaner directly onto a cloth rather than directly onto the mirror surface. This will ensure the cleaner doesn't soak in where it should not.

What to avoid

Instead of paper towel or newspaper, opt for a microfiber towel. Roberto Pangiarella/EyeEm/Getty Images

Wiping down with a paper towel: Avoid paper towel or toilet paper to clean a mirror as it can leave little bits of paper and lint behind.

Avoid paper towel or toilet paper to clean a mirror as it can leave little bits of paper and lint behind. Wiping down with newspaper: Newspaper used to be a common trick for a streak-free mirror, but the shift in quality of the ink and paper has made it lose its effectiveness and can cause damage to your mirror.

Newspaper used to be a common trick for a streak-free mirror, but the shift in quality of the ink and paper has made it lose its effectiveness and can cause damage to your mirror. Abrasive scrubbing: Scrubbing a dirty mirror might seem like a logical way to remove stuck-on grime but it can easily result in micro scratches on the mirror's surface. Instead, use soft cleaning materials and work in a gentle circular motion.

Insider's takeaway

You don't need expensive cleaning products to get a streak-free mirror — plain old water can work just as well with the right motion and technique. As long as you make sure you clean your mirrors using a zig-zag hand motion and avoid scrubbing or using abrasive materials, you should be able to achieve a sparkling reflection.