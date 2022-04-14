ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Mickey premium bars are super popular at the Disney parks, but there's a better ice-cream treat everyone should order

By Megan duBois
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26BJAG_0f9IoMgQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xwiWL_0f9IoMgQ00
The ice-cream sandwiches are the superior Disney World treat.

Megan duBois

  • The Mickey sandwiches are the best ice-cream snack at Disney World .
  • Mickey’s premium ice-cream bars melt a lot faster than the sandwiches.
  • I like to mobile-order the ice-cream sandwiches at the end of the day as a late-night snack.

The Mickey premium ice-cream bars at the Disney parks get a lot of attention — and selfies.

The hashtag #Mickeybar has over 20,000 photos on Instagram, and the bar is considered one of the most popular desserts in the park.

It’s a solid ice-cream option, but there’s a way more under-the-radar treat modeled after the famous mouse that I think is better.

Enjoying a Mickey ice-cream sandwich requires a little patience, but it’s always worth it for me

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJc2z_0f9IoMgQ00
The ice-cream sandwich is usually frozen solid.

Megan duBois

A Mickey’s premium ice-cream sandwich has cookies-and-cream ice cream sandwiched between two soft chocolate cookies embossed with Mickey Mouse’s face.

It’s typically served rock hard, but it doesn’t take long for it to warm up a bit in the hot Florida sun at Disney World. After impatiently waiting for a few minutes, it’s time to dive in to take that first bite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MyYvX_0f9IoMgQ00
The sun warms up the frozen treat quickly.

Megan duBois

The ice cream is cold and refreshing, and the cookies look adorable with Mickey’s face on them.

I always start by eating an ear because it’s easier, but no matter how you eat it, a Mickey ice-cream sandwich is always worth waiting in line for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24He6q_0f9IoMgQ00
You can find the ice-cream sandwiches at the Disney parks and resorts.

Megan duBois

If I’m staying at a Walt Disney World resort , I can also get my beloved ice-cream sandwich from many of the quick-service restaurants.

I like to mobile-order it through the My Disney Experience app on my way back from the theme park, so I can pick it up on my way to my room and enjoy it as a late-night snack while I watch Mickey Mouse cartoons.

On the rare occasion when I’m staying in a Disney Vacation Club villa where there’s a freezer, I mobile-order the ice-cream sandwich at breakfast, throw it in the freezer, and have it right when I get back from the parks.

There’s no comparison between the ice-cream sandwich and the standard premium bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gu8HI_0f9IoMgQ00
The ice-cream bars melt too quickly.

Megan duBois

A Mickey’s premium ice-cream bar is plain vanilla ice cream dunked in a chocolate shell and served on a stick.

Unlike the sandwich, it’s ready to eat right when you get it. But it also melts super quickly, making enjoying the treat a race against the Florida sun.

If I tried my mobile-order trick for the ice-cream bar, there’s a good chance it’d be at least partially melted by the time I got to my room.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 14

Tj Aucoin
2d ago

Bet the China re-socialization camps are giving them out to the slaves for every kidney they harvest. But we all know know how woke Disney is so I’m sure their apologetic CEO will announce soon that they are closing shop in China asap and they won’t be available any more… Not!

Reply
5
freeze
2d ago

i heard Disney is giving out one free bar for every child that has a sex change

Reply
8
Related
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Disney apologises after Texas high school dance squad performs racist routine at Magic Kingdom parade

Disney World has offered its “regret” after a Texas high school drill team was accused of stereotyping Native Americans for a performance during a parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida.The performance by a 50-member all-girls team from the Port Neches-Groves High School on 15 March faced widespread backlash after videos of the parade went viral on social media.The “Indianettes” team wore fringed outfits and danced to Native American-inspired music, with moves seemingly appropriated from their culture.The girls performing during the parade could also be heard repeatedly chanting: “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em Indians, scalp ’em.”Critics on social media...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
TheStreet

This New Pepsi Flavor Will Have You Drinking Soda for Breakfast

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coke's latest flavor is here. And it's a weird one

Coke's recent foray into bold new flavors has its latest entry, and it's a doozy. Last month, Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage: Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with a flavor "inspired by space." Now the company is one-upping itself with another offbeat offering: Coca-Cola Zero...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

I Love This $2 Condiment So Much, I Started Buying a Few Jars at a Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’d say I have a condiment problem (because I do have oh-so many), but I actually use them all — so it’s more like I have condiment opportunities! And there’s one jar that I’ve been reaching for on repeat lately. It’s sweet yet tart, it goes incredibly well with cheese (of all types and in many forms), and it’s a great complement to cooked proteins and spicy dishes. Say hello to Major Grey’s Chutney.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Burger King is giving away thousands of free whoppers after ‘app glitch’

Burger King is giving away thousands of meat- and plant-based whopper burgers for free after its app suffered a “technical glitch” earlier this week.The chain is asking users to check their apps to see if they are one of the customers who have received a coupon for a free burger.“Burger King lovers are in for a tasty treat following a whopper of a technical glitch at Burger King HQ, as the fast-food chain has mistakenly issued thousands of free Whopper coupons to app users nationwide,” a statement from the fast food restaurant said.Those in possession of the coupon will have...
RESTAURANTS
Wichita Eagle

Burger King’s Got a New Meal (Watch Out, Wendy’s)

While no one is driving through their local fast food haunts expecting to spend a lot of money on a meal, one thing no chain really wants is for you to spend as little as possible. Yet most big brands offer some sort of value menu, such as Wendy's (WEN)...
RESTAURANTS
Insider

Insider

361K+
Followers
25K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy